OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Beverly’s Hearty Slice is giving away free Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

Officials say the event is happening Friday night at Kendall Perkins Park.

The event is completely free, and will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Organizers say they expect to give at least 250 meals.

