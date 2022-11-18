Birthday Club
Apollo High School approved for additional renovations

Apollo High School approved for additional renovations
By Travis Onyett
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public Schools approved an addition to Phase 4 of the Apollo High School renovations.

During the construction process, the architect found that the exterior of the school is unsafe, and will need to be remodeled. This reconstruction will cost around $3 million.

Officials say they will be able to pay for the expense through their contingency fund. Phase 4 is to redevelop the interior of the school. Students will be moved to the newly added classrooms while work continues throughout the building.

Superintendent Matt Robbins says the renovations for Apollo High School have been needed for about five years.

“We’re going to do it right,” Robbins said. “We want to do it well, and certainly, the safety and preservation of the building is paramount to our concerns. As much as we would love for that to happen sooner, good things come to those that wait, and we know that there will be a just opportunity for us to recognize that in the community and give everyone an opportunity to see it.”

The reconstruction of Apollo High School is expected to be completed in early 2025.

