Wisconsin man sentenced to 15 years for 2020 armed carjacking in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Wisconsin man accused of an armed carjacking in Evansville has been sentenced.

[ISP: Carjacking in Evansville leads to high-speed chase, officer-involved shooting]

Omaree Roby of Milwaukee, Wisconsin will serve 15 years in federal prison after a 2020 crime spree that started in Evansville. Police say Roby stole a woman’s car after shooting at her. That was in September 2020 on East Indiana Street.

Our records show Roby then drove north, leading to a police chase. Officials say he eventually got out of the car, firing at officers before he was shot by return fire.

Roby pleaded guilty to carjacking and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

