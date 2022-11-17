Wisconsin man sentenced to 15 years for 2020 armed carjacking in Evansville
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Wisconsin man accused of an armed carjacking in Evansville has been sentenced.
Omaree Roby of Milwaukee, Wisconsin will serve 15 years in federal prison after a 2020 crime spree that started in Evansville. Police say Roby stole a woman’s car after shooting at her. That was in September 2020 on East Indiana Street.
Our records show Roby then drove north, leading to a police chase. Officials say he eventually got out of the car, firing at officers before he was shot by return fire.
Roby pleaded guilty to carjacking and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
