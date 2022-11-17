Western Kentucky volunteers honored with President’s Service Award

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The U.S. President’s Service Award was given to volunteers from Junior Achievement of West Kentucky on Wednesday.

They received these awards for volunteering in schools for at least 2,000 hours in the 2021–2022 academic year. Former President George W. Bush created the award during his presidency in 2003.

Steve Dixon has been a recipient for six of the last seven years. Dixon says he was shocked to learn that he was going to be awarded again for the seventh time.

“I didn’t realize that I put that many hours in,” Dixon said. “But you got preparation to serve for these classes and as well as time in the classroom.”

In total, four businesses and two other people were this year’s recipients.

