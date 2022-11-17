Vanderburgh Community Foundation celebrates 30 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Community Foundation is celebrating its 30th anniversary by giving back to the community.

The foundation decided to give three different gifts to the community, one of those was the “Transformational Change Grants.”

The biggest grant went to Potter’s Wheel and Dream Center Evansville for the amount of $300,000.

Potter’s Wheel Executive Director Chris Fleming says the money will go to expanding the South Side Kids Zone, which supports students and their families on their journey to graduating.

“So we’re really hoping that by the end of the school year in 2024, we will have 100 students and that’s almost doubling the number of kids that serve now,” Fleming said. “And so the more we can serve the better. We have kids on a waiting list right now. That will just help us build capacity to be able to walk alongside those kids.”

The other community gifts are a celebration gathering in December, a matching gift event in May 2023 and two other grants worth $30,000 each that went to Habitat for Humanity and the YMCA.

