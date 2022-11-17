Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WFIE) - An EVSC board member and Lamasco Bar owner is set to appear in court today.

Amy Word is accused of maintaining a common nuisance involving controlled substances.

A gruesome discovery out of Arizona.

Authorities are investigating the deaths of five people as a homicide.

They say they suffered from clear trauma.

A crash involving five vehicles sent two people to the hospital in Daviess County.

Authorities say alcohol is possibly a factor in the wreck.

Evansville is about to look a little brighter.

The city’s official Christmas tree will be lit up Thursday night.

That’ll be right outside the front of the Civic Center.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

