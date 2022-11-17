Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

A star is born: Webb telescope shows cosmic hourglass

The cosmic chaos caused by a very young star has been captured in the latest enchanting image...
The cosmic chaos caused by a very young star has been captured in the latest enchanting image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.(NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new image from NASA shows the beautiful glow of cosmic chaos in a photo taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.

The image shows what the sun and our solar system looked like in their infancy.

The concept appears as an hourglass-shaped cloud of gas and dust.

The dark line across the middle is a proto-planetary disc which is dense gas and dust that could form a planet in the future that would be about the size of our solar system.

The young star and its cloud are pretty young, only about 100,000 years old when compared to our sun, which is 4.6 billion years old.

The nebula’s vibrant colors are only visible in infrared light and not visible to the naked eye.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe in Evansville
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of Old Hartford...
Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co.
House fire in Princeton
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: House explosion in Princeton determined to be natural gas
Centuries old Evansville building is in line to be renovated by local business
Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W. Franklin St.
Authorities: 1 person dead in crash on Audubon Parkway
HCSO: 1 person dead in crash on Audubon Parkway, closes roadway

Latest News

FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies at a House hearing on worldwide...
US agent, suspected smuggler killed off Puerto Rico coast
Officials said the accidental shooting happened while students were taking part in law...
Officials: Indiana deputy’s gun discharges, shoots student in classroom
FILE - People inspect the crash site of a passenger plane near the village of Hrabove,...
3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine
Upside Foods makes chicken from cultured chicken cells.
FDA gives OK to lab-grown chicken
Lenin Rodriguez was charged with criminally negligent homicide and risk of injury to a minor.
Father charged in fentanyl death of 1-year-old son, police say