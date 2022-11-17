Mother of toddler who died of fentanyl overdose set to be sentenced

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The mother of a three-year-old who died after getting ahold of a fentanyl pill will be sentenced next week.

Makaylee Opperman accepted a plea deal in the death of Kamari Opperman, who died in October 2021, leading to six people facing charges.

Officials say Makaylee had murder and other charges dropped, but agreed to plead guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and conspiracy to deal narcotics.

Her sentencing has been moved to Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

