ISP: Multi-vehicle crash sends 5 people to hospital

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SALINE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Five people were hospitalized after officials with Illinois State Police say a crash happened on West End Road.

According to a press release, that accident happened Tuesday around 7:30 a.m.

Officials say a preliminary investigation shows 20-year-old Melea Moss, of Harrisburg, Illinois, was driving northbound on Illinois Route 34 near West End Road passing multiple cars.

The driver of another vehicle noticed while they were headed southbound near the same location Moss was in their lane. That driver swerved off the roadway, however, Moss sideswiped them and then hit a third vehicle head on, according to officials.

ISP says a fourth vehicle that was pulling a trailer then hit the wrecked vehicles in the roadway.

According to a release, the driver of the third vehicle was taken to a regional hospital with injuries. The other three drivers, as well as one passenger, were all taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Officials say Moss was issued a citation for reckless driving and improper passing on the left - unsafe to on coming traffic.

