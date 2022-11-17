Birthday Club
Hopkins Co. School officials: New auxiliary gym and storm shelter design process underway

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County School officials say a design process is underway for new auxiliary gyms and storm shelters being planned for two of the schools.

They say those plans are for Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central high schools.

According to a social media post, the district has released renderings of the preliminary designs by Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects.

They say each addition will include a full-sized basketball court, spectator seating, storm shelter, locker rooms, restrooms, and a multi-purpose area. The multi-purpose area at MNH will provide space for classrooms, storage, and athletic training. At HCC, this area will offer space for the cheer and dance teams with a specialized floor system.

Officials say they are using federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds for those project.

According to a social media post, officials plan to put the new additions at the back of the MNH school, where their old tennis courts are located. New additions for HCC are to go in the back of the school near their current gym entrance.

District officials say there’s no construction timeline yet.

