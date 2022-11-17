‘The Homeless Experience’ starts Thursday in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Around a dozen people in Evansville are getting ready to spend a few days in the cold.

The Homeless Experience Project will begin tomorrow.

The purpose is to gain a better understanding of the struggles people who are homeless face every day.

The 13 people participating are stepping away from their normal routines, and will spend 48 hours on the streets and in shelters.

Evansville police officer Taylor Merris is one of them.

”Vulnerability is a word that keeps popping up in my head, and throughout the experience, I’m going to make sure to document that as well as I can. And hopefully, through the EPD and through myself, we can create a better atmosphere for people struggling with homelessness,” said Officer Merris.

The participants were told to not bring anything with them.

They will be given two bus tokens and daily goals they must meet while going live on Facebook twice a day.

