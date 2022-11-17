Henderson woman facing animal abuse charges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson woman is facing animal abuse charges after officials say she dragged, kicked and choked several dogs.

Back in September, Henderson police officers say that Alexandra McGan abused several dogs at the South Side Animal Hospital. They say she was an animal care specialist at the facility.

Officials say security footage shows McGan choking dogs on several occasions. An arrest citation says dogs were found with redness around their necks from being choked.

She’s charged with torturing a dog and is being held in the Henderson County Jail.

