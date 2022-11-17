Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Firefighters rescue man trapped in grain bin

A man was rescued from a grain bin in North Dakota.
A man was rescued from a grain bin in North Dakota.(witmerphotography/Getty Images via Canva)
By Stacie Van Dyke and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLGATE, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) – A 21-year-old man was rescued after he became trapped in a grain bin in North Dakota, officials said.

The incident happened Wednesday morning in Colgate when dispatchers received a 911 call about the man who was trapped.

Fire departments were able to rescue the man. He was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe in Evansville
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of Old Hartford...
Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co.
House fire in Princeton
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: House explosion in Princeton determined to be natural gas
Centuries old Evansville building is in line to be renovated by local business
Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W. Franklin St.
Authorities: 1 person dead in crash on Audubon Parkway
HCSO: 1 person dead in crash on Audubon Parkway, closes roadway

Latest News

FILE - People inspect the crash site of a passenger plane near the village of Hrabove,...
3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference as Democrats...
LIVE: Pelosi won’t seek leadership role, plans to stay in Congress
A tanker overturned in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania overnight, causing a major fuel spill.
Scene: Tanker truck leak forces mass evacuations
This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Richard Fairchild....
Oklahoma executes man for 1993 killing of 3-year-old boy
FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies at a House hearing on worldwide...
3 US Customs agents shot, wounded off coast of Puerto Rico