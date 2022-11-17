Birthday Club
EVSC board member, Lamasco bar owner set to appear in court

Amy Word
Amy Word(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation board member and Lamasco bar owner, Amy Word is set to appear in court Thursday.

Word is accused of maintaining a common nuisance involving controlled substances, which is a felony.

Authorities say she was arrested back in July in connection to a series of drug arrests in the area of her bar on West Franklin Street.

Word is on a leave of absence from the school board.

We’ll have updates on her court appearance later tonight.

[Related Story: Watch: Bodycam footage released of Amy Word’s arrest]

[Related Story: EPD provides update on drug investigation involving EVSC board member, bar owner]

