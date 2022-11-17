Birthday Club
Culinary program giving EVSC students hands-on cooking experience

By Bernado Malone
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a new place to get lunch in Evansville, served up by a chef and his culinary students.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, students at the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center are serving their food to the public.

People can purchase a hot meal from the school cafeteria’s “lunch box” for only $8.

This includes a main course, two sides, a drink and dessert.

The program’s instructor, Chef Sam Wagoner, says having the restaurant allows students to gain practical experience.

“A lot of people come through foot traffic wise between the teachers and the public,” Wagoner said. “A lot of hands-on experience, we really feel that hands-on is gonna be where it’s at with getting them ready for that next step.”

He says they feed more than 50 people per week and the menu changes every day.

The Lunch Box is located at 1901 Lynch Rd.

It’s open Tuesday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

