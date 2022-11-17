Birthday Club
Coldest days of the season so far

Upper teens by Saturday morning
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine returned on Thursday, but temperatures remained 15-20 degrees below normal with highs in the upper 30s.   A few flurries possible Thursday night, then clearing and colder on Friday with highs in the lower to mid 30s.   Clear skies will allow the mercury to slip into the upper teens early Saturday morning.  The weekend will be cold and dry with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens.  Milder air begins to flow in next week with highs in the low to mid 50s each day.   Rain chances will increase on Wednesday and linger through Thanksgiving Day.

Frigid finish to the week