Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Clearing Skies, Chilly

Friday, The Coldest Air Since March
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early this morning, a few scattered snow showers as lows drop into the mid-20 under cloudy skies. A mix of sun and clouds with high temps sneaking into the lower 40s. Tonight, partly cloudy skies and cold as lows dip into the mid to upper 20s.

Friday, mostly sunny and bitter cold as high temps struggle into the lower to mid-30s...which is 20-degrees below normal. Wind chills will only reach the mid-20s during the afternoon. Friday night, mostly clear and bitter cold as lows drop into the upper teens.

Saturday, mostly sunny and brisk with high temps in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe in Evansville
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of Old Hartford...
Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co.
House fire in Princeton
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: House explosion in Princeton determined to be natural gas
Authorities: 1 person dead in crash on Audubon Parkway
HCSO: 1 person dead in crash on Audubon Parkway, closes roadway
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico

Latest News

11/17 14 First Alert Sunrise
11/17 14 First Alert Sunrise
14 First Alert
Frigid finish to the week
14 First Alert 11/16 at 10pm
14 First Alert 11/16 at 10pm
11/16 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
11/16 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast