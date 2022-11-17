Clearing Skies, Chilly

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early this morning, a few scattered snow showers as lows drop into the mid-20 under cloudy skies. A mix of sun and clouds with high temps sneaking into the lower 40s. Tonight, partly cloudy skies and cold as lows dip into the mid to upper 20s.

Friday, mostly sunny and bitter cold as high temps struggle into the lower to mid-30s...which is 20-degrees below normal. Wind chills will only reach the mid-20s during the afternoon. Friday night, mostly clear and bitter cold as lows drop into the upper teens.

Saturday, mostly sunny and brisk with high temps in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

