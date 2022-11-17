Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W. Franklin St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been home to countless companies, including two furniture companies: Hercules Buggy Company and Shane Manufacturing.

A vital piece of history in Evansville is in line to be saved by a friendly neighbor.

“I mean and some people would look at the other way, [if] all these things get knocked down, it’s a potential area for growth and new buildings,” said Vanderburgh County Historian Stan Schmitt. “But if you can keep some of the old ones there, and keep that as part of the neighborhood, the fabric of that neighborhood.”

Schmitt says buildings like the one on West Franklin Street often turn into warehouses, then fall into disrepair.

“Parts of it get taken down piece by piece like that,” Schmitt said. “The original fabric of the building disappears.”

The building first began as a furniture plant. After a tornado wiped out the building, it was taken down and rebuilt. After decades of switching owners, it lay mostly abandoned.

“After that, it’s a matter of smaller businesses using parts of the building,” Schmitt said.

Schmitt says most of these buildings become warehouses that fall on hard times. Owners rarely see a need to fix them.

”It’s not economically feasible to do stuff like that unless you have tenants that are actually doing something,” Schmitt said. “So you walk away or it gets cut back to a point where it’s really not worth then to even do it anymore.”

The current plan calls for 30 new jobs at over $30 an hour, and 50 new apartments down the road.

In total, the project is estimated to cost between $13-$17 million when finished.

