Castle football advances to semistate for 7th time in program history

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle football team advanced to the IHSAA Class 5A semistate game last week after taking care of business with a convincing 31-14 victory over Bloomington South.

“All the credit goes to our kids, they played their tails off, they played like warriors,” Castle head coach Doug Hurt said.

This win brought the Castle program its seventh regional title in school history. While everything seemed to click for the Knights, Hurt says the defense took home the MVP trophy by holding the Panthers to just 14 points, all in the first half.

“A lot of these guys on the team, we’ve all been friends for 10 plus years and we’ve all dreamt of this, so it’s awesome,” Castle senior cornerback Nick Harper said.

The Knights are now taking on Whiteland, a team they faced only in preseason scrimmages during the warm summer months.

“I hope the elements work to our advantage,” Hurt said. “We pride ourselves on physical and mental toughness, we’re out here in the elements right now. We have seen Whiteland every year now since 2007 probably, we scrimmage them every summer. We were at Whiteland High School this year, so we have some familiarity with Coach (Darrin) Fisher and his group.”

“Out here working and taking it day by day,” Castle junior wide receiver Antonio Harris said. “We’re just practicing like we play. A lot of other teams didn’t get this opportunity to be at semistate, so we’re just fortunate enough and we’re ready for more.”

Castle will host the Warriors at John Lidy Field on Friday night.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CST.

