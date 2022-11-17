Burn ban lifted in Vanderburgh County

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The burn ban for Vanderburgh County has been lifted, according to fire officials.

The Evansville Fire Department made the announce on their Facebook page Thursday morning.

They say due to the recent rainfall in the area, the fire chiefs of Vanderburgh co. suggested the ban be lifted.

According to EFD officials, the Board of Commissioners of the county declared the ban be lifted effective immediately.

