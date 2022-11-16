Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - Authorities in Gibson County are investigating a house explosion.

It happened on the corner of Hart and Clark Street.

We’re told two people were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

We could get an update today on a deadly crash in Henderson County.

Officials say it happened around noon on Tuesday on the Audubon Parkway.

Some Kentuckians will soon be able to legally use medical marijuana in the Commonwealth.

Governor Andy Beshear announced an executive order on the matter.

Nasa’s Artemis rocket is on its journey toward the moon.

It will be in the area for more the 20 days.

You can catch the rest of Sunrise live here.

