Warrick Co. nonprofit receives over $400k in federal grant funds

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE)- Habitat for Humanity of Warrick County received $456,000 in grant funding from USDA Rural Development to help build more homes.

One Habitat home owner, Ashley Hodgson, is one of the many people that will see the impact of the grant in real time.

She says this grant made her dream home affordable.

“Sometimes its hard to be able to buy a home and with this grant and this program it’s given us the opportunity to be able to do that,” said Hodgson.

Hodgson says she volunteers for 15 to 30 volunteer hours weekly alongside other volunteers to assist with the completion of her habitat home.

She says she and her two children live in a duplex in Newburgh, and moving into a 3-bedroom habitat home means a lot to her and her children.

Habitat for Humanity of Warrick County Executive Director, Amy Hobbs, says Hodgson is one of many people who’s lives are changing for the better due to this federal grant.

“We have the first six families formally approved that will go into this next grant,” said Hobbs. “And I think that there are additional several families approved for even the second round but we are still taking applications.”

Hobbs says the nonprofit loves serving Habitat families, and thanks to this grant there are more families that will get the additional assistance they need.

