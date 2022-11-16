Birthday Club
Two people arrested in Dubois Co. drug bust

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic stop in Dubois county led to two men being arrested on several felony charges.

Deputies say they pulled over a truck on State Road 64 with Chad Frye and Jason Skelton for malfunctioning brake lights.

Authorities say both men appeared nervous.

We’re told deputies found 97 grams of meth and half a gram of material that tested positive for fentanyl inside the car.

Authorities also found more than 130 grams of marijuana.

Both are facing several charges including dealing meth and possession of meth.

