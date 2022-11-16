Tri-State Food Bank hands out food in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - If you were heading northbound on Highway 41 in Henderson Thursday morning, you may have been stuck in traffic.

That’s because crews at the Tri-State Food Bank were handing out food in the parking lot of Audubon Village.

More than 500 meals, according to officials, were distributed to everyone in line.

They say the number of people in need has increased at the food bank due to the upcoming holidays. Rising food costs also play a factor.

“It’s just a matter about being compassionate. Hard times happens. It happens to all of us. We’re one bad event from being in line here for food. It’s just something that the human nature need {to do} help our neighbors,” said Glen Robberts with Tri-State Food Bank.

Organizers say they ran out of meals in a couple hours.

The Tri-State Food Bank is also accepting donations.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.