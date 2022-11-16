Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Tri-State Food Bank hands out food in Henderson

Newscast recording
By Bernado Malone
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - If you were heading northbound on Highway 41 in Henderson Thursday morning, you may have been stuck in traffic.

That’s because crews at the Tri-State Food Bank were handing out food in the parking lot of Audubon Village.

More than 500 meals, according to officials, were distributed to everyone in line.

They say the number of people in need has increased at the food bank due to the upcoming holidays. Rising food costs also play a factor.

“It’s just a matter about being compassionate. Hard times happens. It happens to all of us. We’re one bad event from being in line here for food. It’s just something that the human nature need {to do} help our neighbors,” said Glen Robberts with Tri-State Food Bank.

Organizers say they ran out of meals in a couple hours.

The Tri-State Food Bank is also accepting donations.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Princeton
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: House explosion in Princeton determined to be natural gas
Authorities: 1 person dead in crash on Audubon Parkway
HCSO: 1 person dead in crash on Audubon Parkway, closes roadway
EPD: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe in Evansville
Douglas Nathan Phelps
Man wanted in hit and run death arrested
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

Fairfield man wants new murder trial
Date set for motion on new trial in Fairfield murder
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of Old Hartford...
Traffic Alert: Part of US 231 closed following crash in Daviess Co.
The Lashbrook's yard display in Owensboro
Owensboro holding holiday lighting contest
Christmas Festival and Parade kicking of Sesquicentennial celebration in Beaver Dam
Christmas festival and parade planned in Beaver Dam