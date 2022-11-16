Traffic Alert: Part of US 231 closed following crash in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Old Hartford Road and U.S. Highway 231.

Deputies say that U.S. Highway 231 is currently shut down at that intersection.

As of now, deputies have not given us a timetable for when it will reopen.

We will update this story once more information is available.

