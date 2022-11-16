Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Felstead Rd. closed for tree clean up

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Felstead Road will be closed between Broadway Avenue to Bridgeview Road, according to officials.

That closure is set to happen Wednesday at 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

According to a press release, that closure is for tree clean up.

Officials say the road will be closed to all traffic, except emergency traffic. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

