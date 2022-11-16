Owensboro holding holiday lighting contest

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance Program and OMU are hosting the annual Golden Santa Holiday Lighting Contest.

Officials say this unique residential holiday lighting contest carries with it not only bragging rights, but a $250 OMU gift certificate, $100 gift certificate to an Owensboro restaurant, and a lighted yard sign.

Entries will be judged on originality, use of light, color, design and movement. Judging will take place December 7-9.

The winner of the 2022 Golden Santa Award will be honored by the Owensboro City and Utility commissions.

The deadline for entries is December 7, 2022.

Anyone interested in entering the contest or making a nomination can do so by calling the City Action Line at 270-687-4444 or emailing cityaction@owensboro.org.

You can also visit OMU.org This contest is open to OMU customers within the city limits.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.