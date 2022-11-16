Birthday Club
‘Live Like Logan’ Day declared in Hopkins Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Judge Executive Jack Whitfield delivered a heartfelt proclamation declaring November 24, 2022 as “Live Like Logan Day.”

Logan McKnight died in a car crash in 2021 at 18-years-old.

The Hopkins County Government says he was a bright young Dawson Springs resident.

On November 24, Hopkins County Government urges all citizens to “live like Logan,” and brighten their corner of Western Kentucky the same way he did.

