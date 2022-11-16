PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re back in Princeton today to continue coverage of the house explosion.

As we’ve reported, officials say the explosion Tuesday at Clark and Hart Street was a natural gas explosion.

Fire officials say it was because of a wall-mounted gas furnace on the second floor.

We know two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and radio traffic and witness interviews indicate a third person was also hurt.

Josh Meeks is the realtor who manages the property. He tells us clean-up crews are on scene, and contractors are patching the neighbor’s house.

“We’re happy there were no critical injuries,” said Meeks. “Thank God for our good first responders and their quick action.”

You can listen to the radio traffic here: (Note: it’s been edited to removed moments of radio silence)

Listen: Radio traffic from Princeton house explosion (From Broadcastify)

Tuesday, we spoke with people who lived in the home, family members, and neighbors.

Click here to see Tuesday’s coverage and full interviews.

We also have surveillance video from neighbor Mike Couts. It shows the actual explosion.

Princeton house explosion caught on camera (Video from Mike Couts)

