Henderson County shortstop JaMaya Byrum signs with Liberty University softball

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County High School softball senior JaMaya Byrum signed her National Letter of Intent Tuesday.

The starting shortstop for the Colonels signed to play for Liberty University, the Division I program out of Virginia.

Byrum will begin her collegiate softball career in the fall of 2023.

Outside of Henderson County, Byrum played for the Birmingham Thunderbolts Premier travel team.

This summer, she will play for for the Fusion 18U Premier team.

“It just had everything that I need,” says Byrum. “I love playing softball, I’ve been playing since I was six, so the competitiveness and the grit in me was always there. They had that extra level of the foundation of Christ in it, which I really strive for. So, not only am I going to be playing against top teams in the nation, but I’m going to be able to grow in my faith as well, which was really important to me.”

