Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Gov. Beshear legalizes medicinal marijuana for select medical conditions

Newscast recording
By Steve Mehling
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentuckians who have waited for medicinal marijuana to be legalized don’t have to wait much longer.

An executive order signed by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will take effect come the new year.

“For many Kentuckians suffering from chronic medical conditions, there’s another way to manage the pain without the threat of addiction,” Governor Beshear said.

The executive order announcement came Tuesday after months of research throughout the state by Gov. Beshear’s appointed Medical Cannabis Committee.

“Medical providers are prescribing opioids and pain killers that are not providing relief,” Governor Beshear said. “Kentuckians are fearful of falling into addiction.”

Advocates of the cause have been on board for quite some time. Especially Deborah DeSpain, a Henderson Co. native.

“As a cancer patient, I have purchased it and illegally brought it across the state line,” DeSpain said. “I know that I’m doing it, but it’s my lifeline.”

DeSpain says that she’s not alone.

“Most of us who have issues with medical conditions, it just makes us not a criminal anymore,” DeSpain said. “We shouldn’t have been one to begin with.”

The executive order allows Kentuckians who qualify to buy medicinal marijuana in a state where it is sold and bring it back to home.

That means they can buy it in neighboring states such as Illinois, West Virginia, and Ohio, where medicinal marijuana is sold.

“Governor Beshear has listened to us, we’ve spoken to him with our hearts,” DeSpain said.

Although it isn’t available for sale in Kentucky, Debbie says it’s a step in the right direction, and a change definitely worth celebrating.

“January 1 we will have to have a cannabis party in Henderson County,” DeSpain said. “There’s no way we can’t.”

To qualify under the terms of the executive order, Gov. Beshear advocated for 23 medical conditions.

Those qualifying conditions can be found on page four of the executive order here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: 1 person dead in crash on Audubon Parkway
HCSO: 1 person dead in crash on Audubon Parkway, closes roadway
A school bus in Kentucky crashed and went down an embankment near Salyersville. (Olivia...
Students, driver in school bus crash in Kentucky; 3 airlifted
House fire in Princeton
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: House explodes in Princeton, 2 people taken to hospital
Douglas Nathan Phelps
Man wanted in hit and run death arrested
True Vine Inn fire
Fire destroys True Vine Inn in Henderson

Latest News

Warrick Co. nonprofit receives over $400k in federal grant funds
Warrick Co. nonprofit receives over $400k in federal grant funds
Warrick Co. nonprofit receives almost $500k in federal grant funds
Warrick Co. nonprofit receives almost $500k in federal grant funds
EVV announces new accessibility programs
EVV announces new accessibility programs
EVSC hosts State of our Schools final session
EVSC presents State of our Schools final session