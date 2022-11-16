Birthday Club
Frigid finish to the week

Friday will be the coldest day of the week
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy skies kept temperatures in the lower 40s on Wednesday, 15 degrees colder than the average high for this time of the year. Partial clearing on Thursday with lows in the middle 20s and highs in the lower 40s. Another blast of Canadian air will push temps down on Friday, with afternoon highs in the middle 30s. Sunny, cold and dry through the weekend with highs in the lower 40s and lows in the lower 20s. Milder air streams in for the start of next week with highs climbing in to the mid 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

