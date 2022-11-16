Five Memorial seniors commit to college athletics

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Five Reitz Memorial High School seniors signed their National Letter of Intent.

Four of the signees won back-to-back IHSAA soccer State Championships with the Tigers and went undefeated in their final season.

Kennedy Neighbors, Ella Hamner, and Lydia Bordfeld signed play soccer at Indiana University, University of Evansville, and University of Southern Indiana respectively. Emily Mattingly, who was also part or the state championship teams, chose to continue her basketball career at Indiana Wesleyan University. Nicklaus Wangler signed to play baseball at Wabash College.

Neighbors, who committed to Indiana University as an 8th grader, has been a varsity player all four years and has served as a team captain her junior and senior year. Neighbors scored 57 goals and had 69 assists throughout her four years for the Tigers – including the game winning assist in the 2nd overtime during the State Championship game her junior season. She received many individual honors as a Tiger including, All-City Honorable Mention and Academic All-City her freshman season, Indiana Soccer Coach Association (ISCA) 3rd Team All-State, Indiana Coaches Girls Sport Association (ICGSA) 2nd Team, and Academic All-City as a sophomore, United Soccer Coaches Association Region Team, ISCA 1st Team All-State, ICGSA 1st Team, on the High School All-American Watch List as a junior, and ISCA 1st Team All-State, ICGSA 1st Team, Zionsville Lady Eagle Invite All-Tournament Team, Evansville Co-Player of the Year, Conference Co-Player of the Year, and the Kiwanis award winner her senior season. She was 1st Team All-City, All-Conference, All-District, and on the All-Metro Team her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. She will also be playing in the annual High School All-American game in December. Kennedy is the president of BESTIES, a member of the National Honor Society, Tiger Pride, Student Council, and Student Athlete Advisory Council. At IU, she plans to major in biology or biochemistry and pursue a career in the dental or medical field.

Hamner was a MAXPREPS Indiana High School Athlete of the Week after scoring 3 goals in the IHSAA State Finals, which tied the IHSAA record and set the record in 2A. Hamner was Academic All-State, 1st Team All-SIAC, 1st Team All-District her junior and senior years, as well as 2nd Team All-State and United Soccer Coaches All-Central Region Team junior year, and 1st Team All-State, Conference Co-Player of the Year, and Evansville Co-Player of the Year her senior season. Ella is also involved in Student Council, BESTIES, Tiger Pride, and a National Honor Society member. She plans to go into Pre-Physical Therapy.

Bordfeld has been a varsity player for the Tigers on the soccer team since her sophomore year and the basketball team all four years. On top of receiving multiple honors for basketball, she was All-City honorable mention junior year and 1st Team All-District, 2nd Team All-State, and 1st Team All-City her senior soccer campaign. Bordfeld is also a member of National Honors Society, Tiger Pride, BESTIES, and Tiger Fest.

While Mattingly thrived on the defensive end of the soccer field as a varsity player since her sophomore year, she fell in love with basketball at a young age. She was on the varsity basketball team all four years of high school. She was 1st Team All-Conference her junior year, 2nd Team All-Conference her sophomore year, and Honorable Mention All-Conference her freshman year, and she was Academic All-City (grades 9-11). Outside of multiple individual basketball and soccer honors, Mattingly boasts an outstanding academic resume as well. Emily is a National Honors Society Member, Tomorrow’s Workforce Leadership Award recipient, Honoree at Optimist Youth Appreciation Day, and the IHSAA Mental Attitude Award after winning the 2022 Soccer State Championship. She also serves as an officer of Student Athlete Advisory Council and Student Council. Mattingly will be pursuing a career in nursing at Indiana Wesleyan.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wangler didn’t get the chance to have a baseball season his freshman year, but he has been on the varsity baseball team since his sophomore year. Wangler is a two-time Sectional Champion, was on the All-Metro Team his junior year, and was Academic All-City his sophomore and junior years. He is a National Honors Society member, in Tiger Pride, and leads the student sections at other athletic events. Nick plans to study Business Administration at Wabash College.

Courtesy: Memorial Athletics

