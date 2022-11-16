Birthday Club
EVSC Foundation receives $18k donation to support students

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is receiving an $18,000 donation from AstraZeneca Mount Vernon to help students in the STEM field.

According to a press release, the donation is to support the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center and will offer four $4,000 scholarships for EVSC students interested in pursuing studies in STEM-related fields.

SICTC is an education hub offering advanced career and technical education, workforce development and training for the entire southwest Indiana region.

Officials say high school students from North and South Gibson, Spencer, Posey, Vanderburgh and Warrick counties can enroll in SICTC to engage in hands-on training in 20 diverse areas of study using the latest emerging technologies and equipment.

The scholarships are available to all graduating seniors across EVSC, according to officials. Depending on the number of applicants who meet required criteria, at least one of the scholarships will be awarded to a student from a traditionally underrepresented background.

Official say students who are interested in applying for the AstraZeneca scholarships can contact their school counselors for information. They can also find out more about the scholarship on the EVSC Foundation website.

