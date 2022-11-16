Birthday Club
Evansville sex offender sentenced 15 years in federal prison

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, according to officials.

63-year-old Justin Owens was sentenced after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, in October 2020, police received information that Owens was distributing child sexual abuse material using social media. In May 2021, officers found evidence of Owen’s distribution after executing a search warrant.

According to a press release, a shotgun and ammunition were also found during the search. Owens admitted that the shotgun was his and that he also had a handgun.

Officers say they seized more ammunition and an AR15 style rifle inside a safe.

Owens is prohibited by federal law from having a gun due to a 1999 felon conviction for child molestation.

According to a release, the prior conviction subjects Owens to an enhanced penalty under U.S. law for the distribution of sexually explicit material involving minors.

