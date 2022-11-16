Evansville man sentenced by feds for dealing meth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gene Goodwin, 32, of Evansville, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on October 29, 2020, law enforcement officers received information that Goodwin had two active felony arrest warrants from Vanderburgh County and was possibly staying at a home on Delmar Avenue in Evansville.

After arriving at the home, officers heard someone running inside.

Police went to the back yard and did not see anyone but noticed the back door and gate to the fence was open. They also found two plastic bags containing approximately 261 grams of methamphetamine.

Officers confirmed that Goodwin was staying there with his sister.

A search warrant was obtained, and officers seized an additional .2 grams of methamphetamine, two digital scales, and $19,920 in U.S. currency.

Goodwin was charged with dealing methamphetamine in Vanderburgh County and was arrested on March 9, 2021.

DNA samples collected from the plastic bags matched Goodwin’s DNA.

In his federal plea agreement, Goodwin admitted that he possessed the methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it in the community and agreed to forfeiture of the $19,920 in seized currency as proceeds of drug trafficking.

Goodwin is currently serving a 27-year sentence imposed in Vanderburgh County for an unrelated armed robbery.

