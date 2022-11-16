Birthday Club
EPD: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe in Evansville

11-year-old Samantha Bailey Missing
11-year-old Samantha Bailey Missing(EPD)
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a four hour search, Evansville Police confirm a missing girl has been safely found.

11-year-old Summer Bailey went missing in Evansville on Tuesday night.

According to Evansville Police Department officials, 11-year-old Summer Bailey went missing around 5 p.m.

She was last seen in the area of Covert Avenue and Eastwood Avenue while taking out the trash.

Bailey was last seen wearing a red polo, black boots, purple-framed glasses, and possibly wearing a black Columbia-style jacket.

After searching for about four hours, Summer located and found safe.

