EPD: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a four hour search, Evansville Police confirm a missing girl has been safely found.

According to Evansville Police Department officials, 11-year-old Summer Bailey went missing around 5 p.m.

She was last seen in the area of Covert Avenue and Eastwood Avenue while taking out the trash.

Bailey was last seen wearing a red polo, black boots, purple-framed glasses, and possibly wearing a black Columbia-style jacket.

After searching for about four hours, Summer located and found safe.

