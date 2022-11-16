EFD: Mobile home fire on Nevada Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A mobile home caught fire on Nevada Avenue in Evansville Tuesday night.

Dispatch confirms the call came in around 7:20 p.m. about a residential fire on the 3000 block of Nevada Avenue.

Evansville Fire Department officials say the fire damage was mostly to the back of the mobile home.

Officials confirm that over half of the mobile was fully involved in the fire.

Two people were inside the home when officials arrived on the scene, and were able to get out with no injuries.

Four people total live at the residence according to EFD officials.

The residents have been displaced and have requested assistance from Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

We will update you as the story develops.

