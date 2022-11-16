Date set for motion on new trial in Fairfield murder

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - A hearing on the motion for a new trial has been set for the Fairfield man found guilty in the 2014 murder of Megan Nichols.

According to court records, Brodey Murbarger’s attorney filed a motion for a new trial which will be heard on January 13.

Murbarger was found guilty of murder last month following a week long trial in Fairfield, Illinois.

During that trial, an FBI expert revealed a red stain in the back of Murbarger’s car was Megan’s blood.

The defense argued the pair were in a relationship, so her DNA being in his car shouldn’t be shocking.

