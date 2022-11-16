Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Confederate statue finds new home at Potter’s Field

By Bernado Malone
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Confederate statue that once stood on the lawn of the Daviess County Courthouse has a new home.

After approving the move in September, officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court have relocated the statue.

The move was approved after a judge ruled they were the official owners of the monument.

The statue will now be next to Elmwood Cemetery, where officials believe many Confederate soldiers are buried.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Princeton
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: House explosion in Princeton determined to be natural gas
Authorities: 1 person dead in crash on Audubon Parkway
HCSO: 1 person dead in crash on Audubon Parkway, closes roadway
EPD: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe in Evansville
Douglas Nathan Phelps
Man wanted in hit and run death arrested
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

‘The Homeless Experience’ starts Thursday in Evansville
‘The Homeless Experience’ starts Thursday in Evansville
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of Old Hartford...
Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after multiple-vehicle wreck in Daviess Co.
Confederate statue finds new home at Potter’s Field
Confederate statue finds new home at Potter’s Field
‘The Homeless Experience’ starts Thursday in Evansville
‘The Homeless Experience’ starts Thursday in Evansville
Traffic Alert: Part of US 231 closed following crash in Daviess Co.
Traffic Alert: Part of US 231 closed following crash in Daviess Co.