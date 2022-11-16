Confederate statue finds new home at Potter’s Field

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Confederate statue that once stood on the lawn of the Daviess County Courthouse has a new home.

After approving the move in September, officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court have relocated the statue.

The move was approved after a judge ruled they were the official owners of the monument.

The statue will now be next to Elmwood Cemetery, where officials believe many Confederate soldiers are buried.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.