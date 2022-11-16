Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

City of Henderson awards $10.5 million base bid for new sports complex

(wfie)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson Board of Commissioners have awarded a base bid of $10.5 million for the construction of the Henderson Sports Complex.

According to a press release, that happened at the commission’s called meeting on Tuesday.

Officials say the bid was awarded to Arc Construction Inc., of Evansville for the construction of four 200-foot baseball/softball fields, one multipurpose field, irrigation, concession stand, maintenance building, parking areas and other amenities.

Commissioners say they have interest in adding some additional items to the base bid as part of Phase 1.

According to a release, a completion date has been extended past the 2023 summer season.

This follows after a meeting held back in August, where city leaders discussed the proposed sports complex on Airline Road.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Princeton
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: House explosion in Princeton determined to be natural gas
Authorities: 1 person dead in crash on Audubon Parkway
HCSO: 1 person dead in crash on Audubon Parkway, closes roadway
EPD: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe in Evansville
Douglas Nathan Phelps
Man wanted in hit and run death arrested
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

Listen: Radio traffic from Princeton house explosion
Listen: Radio traffic from Princeton house explosion (From Broadcastify)
Listen: Radio traffic from Princeton house explosion (From Broadcastify)
Evansville sex offender sentenced 15 years in federal prison
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines