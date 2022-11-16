City of Henderson awards $10.5 million base bid for new sports complex

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson Board of Commissioners have awarded a base bid of $10.5 million for the construction of the Henderson Sports Complex.

According to a press release, that happened at the commission’s called meeting on Tuesday.

Officials say the bid was awarded to Arc Construction Inc., of Evansville for the construction of four 200-foot baseball/softball fields, one multipurpose field, irrigation, concession stand, maintenance building, parking areas and other amenities.

Commissioners say they have interest in adding some additional items to the base bid as part of Phase 1.

According to a release, a completion date has been extended past the 2023 summer season.

This follows after a meeting held back in August, where city leaders discussed the proposed sports complex on Airline Road.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.