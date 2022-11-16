City of Evansville Christmas tree lighting set for Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will welcome the start of the holiday season with the lighting of the City of Evansville’s official Christmas tree in front of the Civic Center.

It’s set for Thursday, November 17, at 5 p.m.

[Previous: Evansville sets up yearly Christmas tree]

The Central High School Varsity Choir will perform, and Mayor Winnecke will offer a few remarks before starting the countdown to turn on the Christmas tree lights.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

