Christmas festival and parade planned in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the City of Beaver Dam say their Annual Christmas Festival & Parade is set for December 2, and 3, 2022, in downtown Beaver Dam, Kentucky.

This year’s event will also serve as the kickoff for the city’s Sesquicentennial celebration in 2023.

“We’re planning several events throughout 2023, all honoring or celebrating the history of our community. Whether it be our music heritage, coal/timber/agriculture heritage, sports heritage, railroad heritage, or other special aspects of Beaver Dam, we plan to celebrate it all,” said Mayor Paul Sadefur.

The festival kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with the Tree Lighting, Christmas Cookie Walk, a special performance by the Courthouse Players on the 2nd Street Stage, and a reception unveiling the “Doors To Our Past” exhibit at City Hall.

Saturday, Vendors open at 10 a.m. Additional activities include live Music by Billy Wood & The Classic Country Band, Ugly Sweater Contest, Jingle Bell Jog 5K, Vendor & Craft Booths, and the Holiday Dessert Contest.

Both days will include Santa Claus, Christmas Toy Giveaways, Carnival Rides, Horse & Carriage Rides, Hot Chocolate, Make-Your-Own-S’mores over the fire, an abundance of food options, Classic Christmas Cartoons playing on a giant movie screen, and more..

The festival’s highlight is the Annual Christmas Parade which begins Saturday at 5 p.m. Heather French Henry will serve as the Grand Marshall of the parade. Special guests include the 100th Army Marching Band out of Fort Knox and long-time Ohio County High School Band Director Joe Van Roberts.

*Sign up to enter a Float or participate in the Parade. Cash Prizes for the top three floats. No Entry Fee. Call: 270.274.7106 M-F during business hours for more information.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.