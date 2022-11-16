Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

A.M. Clouds

Patchy Drizzle Early
11/15 14 First Alert Sunrise
11/15 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy this morning with scattered drizzle...mixing with snow possible. However, no travel impacts since temps will remain above freezing through the morning commute. This afternoon, becoming partly sunny with high temps in the upper 30s to 40-degrees. Tonight, partly cloudy and colder with lows in the mid-20s.

Thursday, a mix of sun and clouds with high temps remaining in the lower 40s. Thursday night, partly cloudy and cold as lows dip into the mid to upper 20s.

Friday, mostly sunny and bitter cold as high temps struggle into the lower to mid-30s...which is 20-degrees below normal. Friday night, mostly clear and bitter cold as lows drop into the upper teens.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: 1 person dead in crash on Audubon Parkway
HCSO: 1 person dead in crash on Audubon Parkway, closes roadway
House fire in Princeton
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: House explodes in Princeton, 2 people taken to hospital
EPD: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe in Evansville
EPD: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe in Evansville
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
Douglas Nathan Phelps
Man wanted in hit and run death arrested

Latest News

14 First Alert Forecast 11/15 10 p.m.
14 First Alert Forecast 11/15 10 p.m.
11/15 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
11/15 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert
Cold and clouds linger through the week
11/15 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
11/15 14 First Alert 11 a.m.