A.M. Clouds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy this morning with scattered drizzle...mixing with snow possible. However, no travel impacts since temps will remain above freezing through the morning commute. This afternoon, becoming partly sunny with high temps in the upper 30s to 40-degrees. Tonight, partly cloudy and colder with lows in the mid-20s.

Thursday, a mix of sun and clouds with high temps remaining in the lower 40s. Thursday night, partly cloudy and cold as lows dip into the mid to upper 20s.

Friday, mostly sunny and bitter cold as high temps struggle into the lower to mid-30s...which is 20-degrees below normal. Friday night, mostly clear and bitter cold as lows drop into the upper teens.

