Two men arrested on drug charges in Madisonville

By Breann Boswell
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Two men were arrested on a lengthy list of drug charges after a traffic stop.

The Madisonville Police Department tried to pull over a truck for expired plates on Sunday evening around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the driver of the truck was 35 year old William Ruckert.

After searching the truck, police found meth and found Ruckert under the influence.

Officers obtained a search warrant at Ruckert’s house on Hall Street.

MPD found additional drugs in the home and in the truck sitting outside belonging to 30-year-old Clayton Eaton.

Ruckert and Eaton were arrested and transported to Hopkins County Jail.

