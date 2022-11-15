Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:57 AM CST
(WFIE) - Developing overnight, Evansville officials say no one was hurt in a house fire on Blyth Drive.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

We’re following the aftermath of a large fire in Henderson.

True Vine Inn is destroyed, and it left traffic backed up in the area for hours.

Some big news for drivers in Gibson County..

Officials say State Road 64 will be open by Thanksgiving.

It’s been closed for over a year for repairs.

We have a winner!

Sunrise School Spirit 2022 is in the books.

The final total is in, and we have a new top dog.

So, who is the winning school?

We went to the winning school to present the Sunrise School Spirit trophy.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

