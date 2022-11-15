Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Dispatch confirms crash on Audubon Parkway

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm crews are responding to a crash on Audubon Parkway.

They say the crash involves two vehicles, and a helicopter has been called to the scene.

Our 14 News crew is headed to the scene to learn more about the incident.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

