Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 13

Touchdown Live Player of the Week(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 13.

Brady Atwell, QB, Owensboro Catholic: Atwell completed 15 of 17 passes for 233 yards and had four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) in the Aces’ 47-32 win over McLean County. Owensboro Catholic will host Lexington Christian in the KHSAA Class 2A state quarterfinals on Friday.

Mason Wunderlich, QB, Mater Dei: Wunderlich finished with 146 yards on 7 of 10 passes, nine carries for 33 yards and five touchdowns (two passing, three rushing) in the Wildcats’ 35-28 win over Triton Central in the IHSAA Class 2A regional championship. Mater Dei now advances to semistate to play against Linton-Stockton on Friday.

Antonio Harris, RB/WR, Castle: Harris tallied 107 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries in the Knights’ 31-14 win over Bloomington South in the IHSAA Class 5A regional championship. Castle moves on to the semistate round to square off against Whiteland on Friday.

Kenyatta Carbon, RB, Owensboro: Carbon ran the ball 18 times for 138 yards and a touchdown in the Red Devils’ 27-21 win over Greenwood in the KHSAA Class 5A state playoffs. Owensboro will host Louisville Fairdale in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Viewers can watch Hoops Live every Friday for highlights and top plays on the 14 Sports App at...
Viewers can watch Hoops Live every Friday for highlights and top plays on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.(WFIE)

H.S. Girls Basketball Highlights: Floyd Central vs. Harrison
IHSAA 3A Regional Championship Highlights: Lawrenceburg vs. Southridge
