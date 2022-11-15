Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 13

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 13.

Brady Atwell, QB, Owensboro Catholic: Atwell completed 15 of 17 passes for 233 yards and had four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) in the Aces’ 47-32 win over McLean County. Owensboro Catholic will host Lexington Christian in the KHSAA Class 2A state quarterfinals on Friday.

Mason Wunderlich, QB, Mater Dei: Wunderlich finished with 146 yards on 7 of 10 passes, nine carries for 33 yards and five touchdowns (two passing, three rushing) in the Wildcats’ 35-28 win over Triton Central in the IHSAA Class 2A regional championship. Mater Dei now advances to semistate to play against Linton-Stockton on Friday.

Antonio Harris, RB/WR, Castle: Harris tallied 107 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries in the Knights’ 31-14 win over Bloomington South in the IHSAA Class 5A regional championship. Castle moves on to the semistate round to square off against Whiteland on Friday.

Kenyatta Carbon, RB, Owensboro: Carbon ran the ball 18 times for 138 yards and a touchdown in the Red Devils’ 27-21 win over Greenwood in the KHSAA Class 5A state playoffs. Owensboro will host Louisville Fairdale in the quarterfinals on Friday.

