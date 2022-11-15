Snowplow naming contest begins in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - You can be a part of the naming process for 14 snow trucks across the state of Kentucky.

The Kentucky Department of Transportation is introducing the first statewide “Name the Plow” program.

KYTC says the name will be displayed on the vehicle so residents can see it while it’s out for pre-treating and plowing activities.

Anyone can submit names beginning today through December 2 by completing an online form.

The winning names will be announced in early January.

