Pickleball court approved by Evansville City Council

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s City Council approved a several million dollar bond for the Parks Department at Monday’s meeting.

The bond would cover the cost of several projects and equipment needs for the community’s parks.

The creation of a pickleball court at Wesselmen Woods was one of the major projects discussed.

The plan written proposes to have 24 pickleball courts located in an unused space next to the tennis courts.

A few community members were upset by this plan, stating it would affect the current wildlife and nature preservation.

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says he is working to ensure the placement of the pickleball courts will be a positive change for the community.

”We are listening,” says Schaefer. “We’re trying to adapt. Throughout the process, we’ve been in communication with Wesselmen Woods to make sure that when we are impacting the ecology of the area. We’re doing it in the best way and trying to be aware of any impacts that may result.”

The city council approved the bond for all of the projects presented. Final designs and construction plans for the pickleball courts should be finished by the end of the year.

